Sushant Singh Rajput case: Anil Deshmukh states Mumbai police is probing the matter 'professionally'

As per the latest news reports, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh states that Mumbai police is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's case professionally and thoroughly. The minister also adds that after the Supreme Court gives a verdict, they will take a call. The Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh also added further that the Supreme Court's decision will be out on August 11. The news reports also state that previously, the Maharashtra Home Minister did not wish to have a CBI enquiry into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The news reports on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case state that the Centre had accepted the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe in the case. Later on, news reports stated that the Centre has asked CBI to look into the case of the late actor. As per news reports, CBI has filed a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people. The actress reportedly also recorded her statement with the Enforcement Directorate.

