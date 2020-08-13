Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ankita Lokhande backs Shweta in her fight for CBI probe; Says We'll find the truth

Ankita Lokhande took to social media to share Shweta Singh Kirti’s appeal for a CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend has been supporting the late actor’s family in their fight for justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left everyone in a state of shock. His family along with fans have been demanding a CBI probe into the actor’s death since Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna. While Rhea appealed to the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been using social media to demand justice for her brother. Now, Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of Sushant, also has backed Shweta in her appeal for a CBI probe.

Taking to social media, Ankita retweeted Shweta’s appeal for a CBI probe in SSR’s case and expressed her desire for the same. Not just this, Ankita also assured Sushant’s sister that they will find the truth about Sushant’s untimely death and fight for justice. Ankita also retweeted Shweta’s video appeal for a CBI probe for Sushant and wrote, “We will find the truth and get justice di . #worriors4SSR #JusiceForSushant #Truthwins.” Earlier, Bihar Government had recommended Sushant’s case for a CBI probe to the Centre.

The Centre also accepted their recommendation and transferred the case to CBI. Reportedly, CBI re-registered the FIR against Rhea and 5 others and apparently recorded the statement of Sushant’s father. Amid all this, Ankita too has been taking to social media to show support to Sushant’s family and their fight for justice. She even had participated in the first digital candlelight protest for Sushant.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s reaction to Sushant’s sister’s CBI appeal:

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer petition’s hearing will take place today. All parties involved were asked to submit notes by Thursday while the Supreme Court has reserved their judgement. Sushant’s case was being investigated by the Mumbai Police that had recorded statements of over 56 people in the matter. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his apartment on June 14, 2020.

