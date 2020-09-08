Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ankita Lokhande pens a powerful note on Karma post Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest

As Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by NCB, Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has shared a beautiful post and spoke about karma.

It has been almost three months since Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the investigation has been making the headlines. While the CBI and the NCB have been investigating the case, the case witnessed a major breakthrough after main accused Rhea Chakraborty was arrested. The actress was taken into custody in the illegal drugs angle and Sushant’s massive fan army has hailed the decision whole-heartedly on social media. And now Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also lauded this new development in the case with a special post.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress called Rhea's arrest a move towards justice as she shared a powerful quote on Karma. Ankita wrote, "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That’s Karma." She captioned the post as, "Justice". Earlier, Ankita had also commented on Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti's Instagram post as she welcomed the new development in the case with the message, "God is with us." She commented on the post with multiple heart emoticons.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's reaction to Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Meanwhile, Rhea, who had admitted of procuring drugs for Sushant, has been taken for a medical test. Besides, she will also be presented before the magistrate via video conferencing in the evening tonight. On the other hand, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant has already been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and are in custody till September 9.

