Sushant Singh Rajput case: Are you happy with the actor’s death probe being transferred to CBI? COMMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the subsequent investigation has been a hot topic of discussion for the entire nation. The 34 year old actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Ever since then there have been speculations about a foul play in the case. Although Mumbai Police has been investigating the case and were trying to probe the reason behind the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s drastic step, there has been a section along with the late actor’s family which has been demanding CBI enquiry in the case.

And now, after 50 days of Sushant’s demise, the investigation over his death has been transferred to CBI. The decision was announced by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta during the hearing of Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Supreme Court. He told that the centre has accepted Bihar government’s request to transfer the case to CBI. The decision was hailed by Sushant’s family. In fact, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had even linked it with Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan and stated, “This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai” followed by a heart emoticon.

Undoubtedly, the transfer of investigation of Sushant’s death has been a major twist in the case. Are you happy with this new development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case? Share your views in the comment section below.

