Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar DGP asks Rhea Chakraborty 'why play hide and seek' after demanding CBI probe

A team of Patna Police has been in the city since the last few days to investigate on the basis of the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh.
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar DGP asks Rhea Chakraborty 'why play hide and seek' after demanding CBI probe
Addressing Rhea Chakraborty's absence after demanding a CBI probe in boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Bihar's top police official has said the actress must have courage to face any investigator. Speaking to Aaj Tak, Gupteshwar Pandey, Bihar’s director general of police, asked why she is playing a game of hide and seek. A team of Patna Police has been in the city since the last few days to investigate on the basis of the FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh. 

Bihar DGP said, "She was the one who called for a CBI probe… I don’t know why she wants the Mumbai Police or the Bihar police to investigate the case. If she is innocent, she should come forward and should say it openly that any agency can probe the case. She should say I am here and anyone can ask any question and probe whatever they want to. Why play a game of hide and seek?” he asked.

He also added that this should not turn into a Maharashtra versus Bihar battle. "I am saying a simple thing that one should look at the sentiments of the country’s people. People say that he was a vibrant, enthusiastic and successful young man. They feel there is some kind of mystery if a man who had money and fame hangs himself. That mystery must be probed and truth must come out. Why should anyone have any problem with that? Bihar Police have registered an FIR and started a probe," the DGP stated. 

On Saturday, Patna police official confirmed while speaking to the media that Rhea Chakraborty is under their surveillance. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty is under surveillance REVEALS Bihar Police

Credits :Aaj Tak

