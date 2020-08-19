Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar DGP claims nobody from Mumbai Police met his officers for 2 days post arrival

Bihar's DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has recently made some shocking revelations in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Here's what he has to say about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left a deep impact on the entertainment industry as well as the entire nation. Meanwhile, everyone was waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the transfer plea of the late actor’s case. The good news here is that the decision has been taken on SC’s part. It has ordered the transfer of Sushant’s case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Everyone including his fans and loved ones have expressed their happiness post getting the news.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has made some shocking revelations in an exclusive conversation with Times Now. He has said that no one was ready to meet his officers when they arrived in Mumbai. According to him, they kept on juggling from one office to the other in the first two days. Pandey also states it was only after his intervention that the DCP agreed to talk to them for a few minutes. However, he adds that the latter refused to hand over any evidence.

Apart from that, the DGP has also expressed his happiness over the Supreme Court’s verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Earlier in a press conference with ANI, he said, “I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.” He also slammed Mumbai Police for quarantining SP Vinay Tiwari post his arrival in Mumbai. According to him, the way the police personnel behaved was illegal.

