Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Government files affidavit at SC over Mumbai Police's non cooperation

The Bihar Government in its affidavit to the Supreme Court has made some serious allegations against Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been finally transferred to the CBI much to the relief of his fans. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi on Friday in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has filed an affidavit at the Supreme Court in which they have alleged that Mumbai Police has refused to cooperate in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have also stated that Bihar Police had the right to investigate the case.

Numerous arguments have emerged in the past few days over Bihar Police investigating the matter that includes the issue of jurisdiction. Moreover, the government has also highlighted the quarantining of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari which according to them, casts an aspersion on Mumbai Police. The Bihar Government has further elaborated on how Mumbai Police officials not only refused to cooperate but also did not provide any kind of support.

Meanwhile, they have also mentioned that the IGP wrote a letter requesting for Tiwari’s release but the BMC did not oblige to the same. For the unversed, the Supreme Court itself said sometime back that it does not send out a good message. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor passed away on 14th June 2020. Earlier, it was reported that he died by suicide but many people sensed foul play in the case. The matter further escalated when Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people.

