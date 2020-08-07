Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Govt files affidavit in SC: Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea is misconceived

Bihar Government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court where they have stated that Rhea Chakraborty's transfer petition is "misconceived and not maintainable."

As the case surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death gets nastier, according to ANI, the Bihar Government has now filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court where they have stated that the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty is "misconceived and not maintainable." Moreover, the Bihar Govt also stated in its affidavit before the Supreme Court that the state government has the jurisdiction to investigate the matter. According to them, Rhea's petition is liable to be rejected by the provisions under section 179 of CrPC.

"Bihar Govt's affidavit before SC also states - The submission of the petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) that the entire cause of action arose in Mumbai & the State of Bihar has no jurisdiction to register FIR is liable to be rejected in view of the provisions under section 179 of CrPC," ANI tweeted. According to India TV, Bihar Govt has said that as per Lalita Kumari judgment of SC, Bihar has the jurisdiction to probe the matter while it was referred to CBI taking into the light the sensitivity of the case in hand and inter-state ramifications.

Regarding the maintainability of Rhea's transfer petition, Bihar Govt questioned it saying that it cannot be filed for "transfer of matters at the investigation stage and transfer petition is to transfer cases pending in a court of law in one state to another."

Check out ANI's latest tweets about Sushant Singh Rajput's case below:

Bihar Govt's affidavit before SC also states - The submission of the petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) that the entire cause of action arose in Mumbai & the State of Bihar has no jurisdiction to register FIR is liable to be rejected in view of the provisions under section 179 of CrPC — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer calls CBI probe illegal unless Maharashtra Government gives consent

Earlier, Chakraborty's lawyer had EXCLUSIVELY shared with Pinkvilla, "CBI being a premier investigative agency in the country should desist from taking any further steps pending the SC proceedings. Apart from the same unless the Maharashtra Government consents to CBI investigating the case. It would be totally illegal and beyond any known legal principles, affecting the federal structure of the nation."

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×