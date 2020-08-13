Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Govt tells SC Mumbai Police detained SP; Rhea Chakraborty files her reply

Rhea Chakraborty's transfer petition hearing is scheduled to take place in Supreme Court today. As per reports, Rhea has filed its written notes before the apex court. Bihar Government has given a detailed reply and has highlighted SP Vinay Tiwari’s quarantine incident in it.

Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from Bihar to Mumbai after the late actor’s father lodged an FIR against her and others in Patna. Today, the next hearing in her petition is scheduled to take place before the Supreme Court and ahead of that, Rhea and Bihar Government have submitted their written replies before the apex judiciary body. While details of Rhea’s reply to SC are awaited, the Bihar Government has mentioned the quarantine of SP Vinay Tiwari by Mumbai Police.

As per ANI, the Bihar Government in its reply to the Supreme Court has alleged that Mumbai Police kept Vinay Tiwari detained in the name of quarantine. They claimed that Vinay Tiwari went to Mumbai with advance intimation to Mumbai Police. However, he was not allowed to investigate Sushant’s case and was quarantined amid the COVID 19 crisis. The Bihar government also alleged that despite the request to authorities by the IGP Bihar, Vinay Tiwari was kept in quarantine.

As per ANI’s tweet, Bihar Government told SC in their reply, “Bihar Government in its reply claimed that Bihar Police has jurisdiction to probe the case. Vinay Tiwari, SP in Bihar, who reached Mumbai on August 2, with advance intimation to Mumbai Police, was virtually kept detained in the name of “quarantine” & not allowed to discharge his duties for the conduct of the investigation. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Bihar had requested Mumbai authorities for removal of quarantine of Vinay Tiwari, however, the same had been unfortunately disregarded by them.”

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty also files her written submissions before Supreme Court in connection with the case. https://t.co/zD2lMv0S70 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Bihar Government in its reply claimed that Bihar Police has jurisdiction to probe the case. https://t.co/zD2lMv0S70 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Vinay Tiwari, SP in Bihar, who reached Mumbai on August 2, with advance intimation to Mumbai Police, was virtually kept detained in the name of “quarantine” & not allowed to discharge his duties for the conduct of the investigation: Bihar Govt in its reply before Supreme Court — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Bihar had requested Mumbai authorities for removal of quarantine of Vinay Tiwari, however, the same had been unfortunately disregarded by them: Bihar Goverment in its reply before Supreme Court — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the hearing will take place over Rhea’s transfer petition today. On August 11, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgement and had asked all parties involved in Sushant and Rhea’s case to file their replies before Thursday. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has also been probing the money laundering angle in the case and has quizzed Rhea, her brother Showik, her father, Siddharth Pithani and Shruti Modi. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

