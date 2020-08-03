Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar IPS ‘forcibly quarantined’ by BMC as he reaches Mumbai to head investigation

The DGP Bihar took to his Twitter handle to share an image of ‘Quarantined’ stamp by BMC on Vinay Tiwari’s hand, who has been sent to Mumbai to head the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case after an FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe has been going on since an FIR was lodged by his father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. While Mumbai Police had been doing their investigation since the actor’s death on June 14, the Bihar Police came into action last week. Yesterday, a senior IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was sent to Mumbai from Bihar to head the investigation of Patna police. As soon as he arrived in Mumbai, the BMC officials asked him to quarantine himself amid the COVID 19 outbreak.

DGP Of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey took to Twitter to share the photo of Vinay Tiwari’s hand that had the stamp of ‘Quarantined.’ He along with it penned how the BMC officials ‘forcibly quarantined’ the senior cop of Bihar. He wrote, “IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw.”

The Bihar Police team had arrived last week in Mumbai to investigate the case and had been recording the statements of several people over the past few days after Sushant’s father filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others under various sections of IPC. They had even visited the late actor’s bank branch to get transaction details that were mentioned in the FIR against Rhea. There were reports of some friction between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. However, with the Bihar Police’s IPS officer being quarantined, netizens and fans of the late actor have been questioning the probe.

Here is DGP-Bihar's tweet:

IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw pic.twitter.com/JUPFRpqiGE — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police recorded the statements of over 38 people in the case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea, Sanjana Sanghi and others. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Since then, the Mumbai Police had been probing his untimely death.

