Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police can question Rhea Chakraborty as SC denies interim protection to her

As per reports, the Supreme Court has denied interim protection to Rhea Chakraborty as a result of which the Bihar Police can question her in the Sushant Singh Rajput case

As we speak, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been handed over to CBI, as the Centre told Supreme Court on Wednesday and SG Tushar Mehta said that Bihar Government's recommendation has been accepted by the Centre and investigation regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been transferred to CBI. And in the latest, it is being reported that after Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer had requested for a protective order, but as a matter of fact, SC refused and as a result of which, the Bihar police can question Rhea as the Supreme Court has denied interim protection to her.

At the Supreme Court hearing, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the evidence is being tampered by the Mumbai Police. Also, at the Supreme Court hearing, the lawyer for Maharashtra Government, R Basant, said that the allegations against the Mumbai Police are politically motivated and that there is no jurisdiction for Bihar Police to register a FIR and also, he said that the Bihar Police has no right to sit in judgement of Mumbai Police's investigation.

Thereafter, the Supreme Court said that the Mumbai Police has registered a case of unnatural death and the FIR in Patna has raised other issues as well. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra government, Bihar government, the Centre and Sushant Singh Rajput's family to file their replies within three days as the next hearing regarding the case will be held next week.

