  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police to check alleged spending by Rhea Chakraborty, to meet DCP Crime today

As per the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Bihar Police is reportedly going to set up a meeting with DCP Crime today. Further, it is reported that Sushant’s bank would be visited to cross-verify transactions alleged by his father done by Rhea Chakraborty.
16742 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police to check alleged spending by Rhea Chakraborty, to meet DCP Crime todaySushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police to check alleged spending by Rhea Chakraborty, to meet DCP Crime today
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been in the news recently after the late actor’s father has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna’s police station. Now, as per the latest reports, the Bihar Police has swung into action after Mr KK Singh’s FIR against Rhea and 5 others. Yesterday, after the FIR, Rhea’s legal advisor was spotted outside her house in Mumbai. Now, as per the updates coming in, the Bihar Police is all set to meet DCP Crime in Mumbai today in Sushant’s case. 

As per a report in Zee News, Bihar Police would be reportedly visiting the bank to cross verify the transactions from Sushant’s account that have been alleged in the FIR. As per the report, the Bihar Police would be probing details of the alleged transaction of Rs 15 Crore done by Rhea Chakraborty. As per the FIR, Sushant’s father alleged that the amount was withdrawn from the late actor’s account. As per the report, the police will reportedly check the last transactions from the account. 

Further, the report also stated that Bihar police reportedly will also record Sushant’s sister’s statement too who stays in Mumbai. Further, it stated that the Bihar Police is likely to meet DCP Crime today with regards to a document they need for the investigation. The report also had mentioned that they already met up with DCP Bandra Police. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family lawyer has alleged that the family was in shock and that Mumbai Police wasn’t recording the FIR, but was asking them to name big production houses to involve them. 

So far, 38 people have recorded their statements in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Rumi Jafry, Mukesh Chhabra and others. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer: Mumbai Police didn't record their FIR, forced to name big productions

Credits :Zee News India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Anonymous 14 minutes ago

bank should check accounts of SSR how much money taken out AFTER his death on June 14 AND WHY. Especially by Sandeep Singh.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement