Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police to check alleged spending by Rhea Chakraborty, to meet DCP Crime today

As per the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Bihar Police is reportedly going to set up a meeting with DCP Crime today. Further, it is reported that Sushant’s bank would be visited to cross-verify transactions alleged by his father done by Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been in the news recently after the late actor’s father has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna’s police station. Now, as per the latest reports, the Bihar Police has swung into action after Mr KK Singh’s FIR against Rhea and 5 others. Yesterday, after the FIR, Rhea’s legal advisor was spotted outside her house in Mumbai. Now, as per the updates coming in, the Bihar Police is all set to meet DCP Crime in Mumbai today in Sushant’s case.

As per a report in Zee News, Bihar Police would be reportedly visiting the bank to cross verify the transactions from Sushant’s account that have been alleged in the FIR. As per the report, the Bihar Police would be probing details of the alleged transaction of Rs 15 Crore done by Rhea Chakraborty. As per the FIR, Sushant’s father alleged that the amount was withdrawn from the late actor’s account. As per the report, the police will reportedly check the last transactions from the account.

Further, the report also stated that Bihar police reportedly will also record Sushant’s sister’s statement too who stays in Mumbai. Further, it stated that the Bihar Police is likely to meet DCP Crime today with regards to a document they need for the investigation. The report also had mentioned that they already met up with DCP Bandra Police. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family lawyer has alleged that the family was in shock and that Mumbai Police wasn’t recording the FIR, but was asking them to name big production houses to involve them.

Maharashtra: A team of Bihar Police has arrived at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case pic.twitter.com/sMHdo4hRsA — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

So far, 38 people have recorded their statements in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Rumi Jafry, Mukesh Chhabra and others. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020.

