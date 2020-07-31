  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police to make Mahesh Shetty prime witness as he makes revelations about Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police to make Mahesh Shetty prime witness as he makes revelations about Rhea
5909 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police to make Mahesh Shetty prime witness as he makes revelations about RheaSushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police to make Mahesh Shetty prime witness as he makes revelations about Rhea
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has been a hot topic of discussion, took a drastic turn after the late actor’ father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar. To note, Rhea happened to be Sushant’s girlfriend and the duo were said to be dating each other for quite some time. In the FIR, Sushant’s father had alleged that Rhea had instigated him to take the drastic step and had even cheated him along with exploiting him financially.

While Bihar Police had also been investigating the case based on the FIR, as per a recent development, they are also planning to make Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty a prime witness in the case. According to a report on CNN News18, Mahesh was the first one to enter Sushant’s room post his demise. Reportedly, during the questioning session, Mahesh told the cops that he had told Sushant to speak to his parents; however, the later actor had told him that Rhea didn’t allow him to speak to them. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor also asserted that Rhea even used to check Sushant’s phone frequently.

This isn’t all. Mahesh also claimed that Rhea and her mother wanted to change Sushant’s entire team and the late actor wasn’t happy with that.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s bodyguard also claimed that all the allegations against Rhea were correct and should be probed. He even alleged that the claims about Rhea using Sushant for money only are correct. A day back, Bihar Police also visited Sushant’s bank branch for transaction details. Mumbai Police is doing their own investigation and has recorded statements of over 38 people including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and others.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard on allegations against Rhea Chakraborty: They are correct, must be probed

Credits :CNNNews18

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement