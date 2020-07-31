Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police to make Mahesh Shetty prime witness as he makes revelations about Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has been a hot topic of discussion, took a drastic turn after the late actor’ father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar. To note, Rhea happened to be Sushant’s girlfriend and the duo were said to be dating each other for quite some time. In the FIR, Sushant’s father had alleged that Rhea had instigated him to take the drastic step and had even cheated him along with exploiting him financially.

While Bihar Police had also been investigating the case based on the FIR, as per a recent development, they are also planning to make Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty a prime witness in the case. According to a report on CNN News18, Mahesh was the first one to enter Sushant’s room post his demise. Reportedly, during the questioning session, Mahesh told the cops that he had told Sushant to speak to his parents; however, the later actor had told him that Rhea didn’t allow him to speak to them. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor also asserted that Rhea even used to check Sushant’s phone frequently.

This isn’t all. Mahesh also claimed that Rhea and her mother wanted to change Sushant’s entire team and the late actor wasn’t happy with that.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s bodyguard also claimed that all the allegations against Rhea were correct and should be probed. He even alleged that the claims about Rhea using Sushant for money only are correct. A day back, Bihar Police also visited Sushant’s bank branch for transaction details. Mumbai Police is doing their own investigation and has recorded statements of over 38 people including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and others.

