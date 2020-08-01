Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police to probe doctors who did post mortem; To interrogate Dil Bechara cast

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a new turn post an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Now, as per the latest updates, Bihar Police is all set to interrogate the doctors who performed post mortem and Dil Bechara cast and crew.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation has been taking a new turn every day and as per the latest update, a daily’s report revealed that Bihar Police is all set to interrogate his last film’s Dil Bechara’s cast and crew. Not just this, they may also probe the doctors who performed post mortem on Sushant. After Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, Bihar Police immediately came into action. They have been investigating in Mumbai since the past few days.

Now, as per Mid-Day, a source told the daily that Bihar Police has reportedly sought additional manpower from the Mumbai Police. Further, the source added that Bihar Police also met up with the late actor’s counsellors and discovered that Rhea Chakraborty’s family members also were present during the sessions. Further, it was stated in the report that Bihar Police wants to know how Sushant behaved on the sets of the film and hence, they will interrogate Dil Bechara’s cast and crew.

About Dil Bechara’s team’s questioning, the source told the daily, “Sushant was believed to be under tremendous stress during the last few weeks. So, the team wants to question the cast and crew to understand his behaviour on the set.” Further, the source also said that after meeting the counsellors, an important update came to light. Source reportedly said, “It came to light that Rhea's family members used to be present during the counselling sessions.” A senior police officer of Mumbai Police confirmed that Bihar Police has asked for additional manpower. He said, “The Bihar police has submitted an application, which has been forwarded for legal opinion.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Police also was snapped the bank branch of Sushant to seek details of transactions that have been mentioned in the FIR by the late actor’s father. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 38 people including Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

