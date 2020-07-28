Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police sends team of 4 cops to Mumbai for further investigation

It was earlier reported that Sushant Singh Rajput's family had approached the Patna Police since they were unhappy with the investigation of the Mumbai Police.

With investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case gaining momentum in the last few days, the Bihar Police has now sent a four-member team to Mumbai for further investigation. The actor who died by suicide on 14 June, 2020, has shaken up Bollywood with millions of fans seeking for his justice. Now, according to a latest report in Republic News, four cops from Patna have been sent to Mumbai to further assist the Mumbai Police. On Monday, the portal had reported that Sushant Singh Rajput's family had approached the Patna Police.

Citing sources, the portal had revealed that the family is reportedly not satisfied with Mumbai Police's course of investigation. It has been more than a month since investigation is underway. The family is also not reportedly too happy with the actor's mental health being labelled as the cause of his tragic demise.

Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently replied to a fan's query when asked why their family has not yet demanded a CBI enquiry. Shweta revealed that they are waiting for Mumbai Police's reports and then they will plan the further course of action. In the last two days, the Mumbai Police has questioned Mahesh Bhatt and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. This week will be recording his statement. Whereas, also has been summoned.

