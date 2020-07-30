Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police team arrives at the late actor’s bank branch for his account details

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, Bihar Police came into action. On Thursday, the team of Bihar Police reached the late actor’s bank branch for probing his account transactions.

Over the past few days, several new developments have come in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna under various sections of IPC. A team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai and has been probing the case since yesterday. Now, on Thursday, a team of Bihar Police cops were snapped at the late actor’s bank branch in Bandra West to collect the details of his account transactions.

As per ANI, a team of Bihar police would be probing Sushant’s account details and hence, they were seen at the bank branch. As per the tweet, “Mumbai: A team of Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch to get details of actor #SushantSinghRajput's account.” As per the FIR against Rhea and others, Sushant’s father alleged that the late actor’s girlfriend reportedly made certain transactions amounting to Rs 15 Crore from his account. For the same, the Bihar police would be going through his account details.

Yesterday, Bihar Police team also met DCP Crime in Mumbai with regards to the documents needed for the investigation of Sushant’s case. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that there was no need for Sushant’s case to be transferred to the CBI and that the Mumbai police are investigating. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Supreme Court also dismissed a PIL regarding the transfer of Sushant’s case to CBI and asked the petitioner to let the police do their job. So far, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 38 people in Sushant’s case. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020.

Here is the tweet by ANI:

Mumbai: A team of Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch to get details of actor #SushantSinghRajput's account. pic.twitter.com/GcxuvzauYE — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: SC dismisses plea for a CBI probe: Chief Justice says ‘Let the police do its job’

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×