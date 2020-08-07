Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine by BMC on condition to leave city

As per the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has been exempted from 14-day quarantine by the BMC but with the condition to leave the city. The other 4 officers of Bihar Police have already headed back to their city.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a new turn when Bihar Police got involved in the matter post an FIR by the late actor’s father against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna. A Patna SP Vinay Tiwari had arrived in Mumbai a few days ago to head investigation but was quarantined by BMC amid the COVID 19 crisis. Even after the Supreme Court reportedly expressed their take on quarantining of BIhar IPS by BMC, IPS Vinay Tiwari was quarantined. However, as per the latest updates, the Patna SP has now been released by BMC from quarantine on condition.

As per a Times Now report, Patna SP Vinay Tiwari has been released from quarantine by BMC on the condition that he has to reportedly leave Mumbai city by August 8. The news channel also reported that the letter released by BMC on exempting Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reportedly puts the onus of quarantine on the Bihar cops. As per the report, it was revealed that the BMC mentioned that the Bihar IPS should have acquainted himself with the quarantine rules of Mumbai before coming to the city.

As per ANI, Vinay Tiwari said that he was informed by a text message by BMC. He said that he will leave for his hometown now. He expressed to ANI, “BMC has informed me, through a text message, that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now.” The four other officers who were in Mumbai for investigation of Sushant’s case had already left for Bihar a day back. Sushant’s case was recommended for CBI probe by CM Nitish Kumar after Sushant’s father gave his consent for the same to the DGP-Bihar. Further, the Centre also accepted Bihar’s recommendation and notified the CBI. A day back, CBI reportedly filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Take a look:

Bihar IPS officer #VinayTiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, to leave for Patna today. Four other officers had returned to Patna yesterday. BMC has informed me, through a text message, that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now: Vinay Tiwari (in file pic) pic.twitter.com/Uk94aEy0Oy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

