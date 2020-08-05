Sushant Singh Rajput Case: BMC insists on 14 day quarantine for SP Vinay Tiwari; Bihar Police says unfortunate

Bihar Police, who is also investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case now, has expressed its disappointment on BMC’s decision of sending SP Vinay Tiwari in quarantine for 14 days.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has opened a pandora of the box, has also instigated a turf war between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. Things turned worse after Bihar Police’s SP Vinay Tiwari was sent in quarantine soon after he reached Mumbai to investigate the case. Reportedly, Tiwari was sent in home quarantine by BMC officials as per the procedure fixed by the State Government for domestic air travellers in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

Although there were reports that the Patna SP will be filing for an exemption for the quarantine period, as per a new update, BMC has insisted on a 14-day quarantine for Vinay Tiwari. Undoubtedly, the Bihar Police department isn’t pleased with BMC’s decision and also expressed its disappointment for the same. In fact, they also called it an unfortunate decision. Confirming the news of Vinay Tiwari being sent in quarantine for two weeks, Bihar Police said, “Now our SP Vinay Tiwari will be quarantined there for 14 days. This decision of BMC is unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also reacted to the quarantining of SP Vinay Tiwari and stated that it hasn’t sent a good message on the part of Mumbai Police. The SC said, “Quarantining of the Bihar Police Officer has not sent good message despite the fact that Mumbai Police has a good professional reputation.”

For the uninitiated, SP Vinay Tiwari was sent to Mumbai to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after the late actor’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna.

