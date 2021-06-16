Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bombay HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of an alleged drug peddler

Sahil Shah, an alleged drug peddler who has been reportedly absconding, has been denied anticipatory bail in a case associated with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The peddler has been reportedly avoiding arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains references to drugs and substance abuse.

In the latest update coming in about the alleged drug case in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bombay High Court has refused the anticipatory bail request of an alleged drug peddler named Sahil Shah. Shah was reportedly accused under the NDPS Act, 1985 and was being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The plea hearing for Shah took place on Tuesday in the Bombay HC where his anticipatory bail request was refused.

As per Bar and Bench, Justice PD Naik went through the statement of arrest, the investigations conducted and WhatsApp messages. On seeing these, reportedly, Justice PD Naik observed Shah's alleged complicity in the crime. As per Bar and Bench, Justice PD Naik said, "This is not a fit case to exercise the powers under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to grant anticipatory bail to the Applicant. Hence, no case is made out to grant relief in the Application." Hence, he rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The offences alleged on Shah are punishable under Sections 8(c), 27, 27A, 28, 29 and 30 of the NDPS Act.

Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal director told ANI, "NCB started searching for Sahil Shah. He is still absconding. Sahil Shah is prime suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput druge case." He further added that Shah was a puzzle for them for the past few months of probe. As per ANI, he also revealed that Shah used to reportedly live in the same complex as the late actor.

Meanwhile, the NCB also arrested the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani on June 4, 2021. He was sent into judicial custody for 14 days after his arrest from Hyderabad. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai. His case is currently under investigation by the CBI, the NCB and the Enforcement Directorate.

