  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bombay High Court postpones PIL hearing due to heavy rains in city

It may be recalled that a PIL was rejected by the Supreme Court last month which called for the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI.
25605 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Bombay HCSushant Singh Rajput Case: Bombay High Court postpones PIL hearing due to heavy rains in city.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Days after Supreme Court rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI, the Bombay High Court has postponed the PIL hearing which was set to take place on 4 August, Tuesday. The hearing has been postponed due to extremely heavy rains the city has been experiencing since Monday night. "Hearing in PIL filed in Bombay High Court, seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai," ANI tweeted. 

The city is on red alert for today and tomorrow as several areas have been flooded. The local trains have also been stopped in the city and all offices are expected to stay shut. Amidst this, the Bombay HC has not informed of a fresh date for the PIL hearing. It may be recalled that a PIL was rejected by the Supreme Court last month which called for the transfer of Sushant's case to CBI. 

The apex court asked the lawyers to file the PIL at the Bombay High Court if they had something concrete to show in the case. The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty wasn’t allowed at Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral and was struck off from the list: Her lawyer

Meanwhile, the SC is set to hear Rhea Chakraboty's plea on 5 August. The Bihar Police and Mumbai Police are carrying out parallel probe in the city. The Enforcement Directorate as well is probing money laundering angle in Sushant's case.  

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement