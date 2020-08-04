Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bombay High Court postpones PIL hearing due to heavy rains in city

It may be recalled that a PIL was rejected by the Supreme Court last month which called for the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI.

Days after Supreme Court rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI, the Bombay High Court has postponed the PIL hearing which was set to take place on 4 August, Tuesday. The hearing has been postponed due to extremely heavy rains the city has been experiencing since Monday night. "Hearing in PIL filed in Bombay High Court, seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai," ANI tweeted.

The city is on red alert for today and tomorrow as several areas have been flooded. The local trains have also been stopped in the city and all offices are expected to stay shut. Amidst this, the Bombay HC has not informed of a fresh date for the PIL hearing. It may be recalled that a PIL was rejected by the Supreme Court last month which called for the transfer of Sushant's case to CBI.

Hearing in PIL filed in Bombay High Court, seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0lHiOYWpTN — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The apex court asked the lawyers to file the PIL at the Bombay High Court if they had something concrete to show in the case. The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Meanwhile, the SC is set to hear Rhea Chakraboty's plea on 5 August. The Bihar Police and Mumbai Police are carrying out parallel probe in the city. The Enforcement Directorate as well is probing money laundering angle in Sushant's case.

