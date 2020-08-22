  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: As CBI begins probe, AIIMS to form a forensic team to reexamine his autopsy?

Shortly after CBI arrived in Mumbai for an investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, they approached the hospital for assistance.
29052 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput Case: As CBI begins probe, AIIMS to form a forensic team to reexamine his autopsy?

On Wednesday the apex court handed over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI who recently arrived in Mumbai and began their investigation. As the CBI beings probe into the death case,  AIIMS formed a five-member medical board of forensic experts to look into the autopsy files related to Sushant Singh Rajput. The news of the AIIMS’ forensic experts comes after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance. 

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation approached AIIMS’ forensic department for its medico-legal opinion in the late actors’ death case. According to Republic World, in a letter to the premier medical institute, the CBI said it will provide them with a team of forensic experts along with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs and viscera reports at the earliest. In the letter the CBI supposedly said, “It is in connection with the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a medical board of doctors of AIIMS, New Delhi is required to be constituted for providing expert medical opinion in the case. Necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, viscera reports will be provided at earliest. It is therefore requested that a medical board of doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi may please be constituted and deputed for visiting the place of occurrence at Mumbai at earliest.” 

According to Republic Wolrd, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the chief of AIIMS forensic department said, “We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined. The preserved viscera will be examined and the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput will also be analysed at the AIIMS laboratory.” 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED sources reveal actor earned Rs 30 to 35 crore from projects in past few years

Credits :republic world

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Anonymous 10 minutes ago

It should be a law going forward not to cremate a body immediately if the death is un natural.... Now all the evidence is burnt along with him....

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

I think the person who leaked the photo could have wanted the truth to be revealed..... Maybe we need to find him..... Because it is that photo which took this case to this level... If not it would have passed as depression and suicide

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Sadly thr Dr's were paid... So what's written in the autopsy will be what the murderers want on it.....

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

What if photos r of sec body

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The forensic team should compare the photos of his body with what is written in the autopsy report. If there is even one discrepancy between the two (I can already point to many), it means the doctors conducting the autopsy were sold and/or threatened and that they didn't do their job. If that is the case, the doctors should be named as "co-conspirators" in the FIR. Let's see if that won't make them talk!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Great news

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement