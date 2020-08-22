Sushant Singh Rajput Case: As CBI begins probe, AIIMS to form a forensic team to reexamine his autopsy?

Shortly after CBI arrived in Mumbai for an investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, they approached the hospital for assistance.

On Wednesday the apex court handed over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI who recently arrived in Mumbai and began their investigation. As the CBI beings probe into the death case, AIIMS formed a five-member medical board of forensic experts to look into the autopsy files related to Sushant Singh Rajput. The news of the AIIMS’ forensic experts comes after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation approached AIIMS’ forensic department for its medico-legal opinion in the late actors’ death case. According to Republic World, in a letter to the premier medical institute, the CBI said it will provide them with a team of forensic experts along with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs and viscera reports at the earliest. In the letter the CBI supposedly said, “It is in connection with the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a medical board of doctors of AIIMS, New Delhi is required to be constituted for providing expert medical opinion in the case. Necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, viscera reports will be provided at earliest. It is therefore requested that a medical board of doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi may please be constituted and deputed for visiting the place of occurrence at Mumbai at earliest.”

According to Republic Wolrd, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the chief of AIIMS forensic department said, “We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined. The preserved viscera will be examined and the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput will also be analysed at the AIIMS laboratory.”

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED sources reveal actor earned Rs 30 to 35 crore from projects in past few years

Credits :republic world

Share your comment ×