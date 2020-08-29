  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to conduct polygraph test on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and others accused?

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI for Day 2 of interrogation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to conduct polygraph test on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and others accused? Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to conduct polygraph test on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and others accused?
As we speak, prime suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty, has become summoned for the second time by the CBI. While yesterday, Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were interrogated for ten hours, post the interrogation, Rhea went to the Santacruz police station and sought protection by the Mumbai police from media. Thereafter, Mumbai Police issued a statement after the CBI wrote to the Mumbai Police to provide security to Rhea Chakraborty.

After CBI's intervention, the Mumbai Police officials will be present with Rhea all the way to the DRDO facility and back home. Today, when Rhea arrived at the DRDO guesthouse for round 2 of interrogation, police vehicles could be seen waiting outside Rhea’s house. That said, as per the latest round of developments, it is being said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, may conduct a polygraph test on Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty and other accused. For all those who don’t know, a polygraph test, popularly known as a lie detector test, is a device or procedure that records several physiological indicators of a human being such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, and skin conductivity while a person is asked and answers a series of questions.

Although there has been no official confirmation on the same, but reports suggest that the accused might be called to New Delhi where the process for the lie detection test will be carried out. While we need to wait and see whether CBI conducts polygraph test on the accused, or not but reports suggest that post the drug row angle emerged in the death case of SSR, the ED asked the Narcotic Control Bureau to look into the 'Drug angle'. Following which, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered an NDPS case against Rhea Chakraborty and two others. 

