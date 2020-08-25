Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI to conduct a psychological autopsy of late actor?

The CBI has intensified its probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. They have also found multiple discrepancies while investigating the same.

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case are no less baffling. However, his fans and loved ones heaved a sigh of relief when the Supreme Court ordered for the transfer of his case to the CBI. Given the discrepancies that have been unraveled with time, a report by India Today states that the investigating agency is likely to conduct a psychological autopsy of the late actor. In other words, it is a post mortem of the 34-year old star’s mind.

The same report suggests that CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) will carry out the process. It involves a detailed analysis of every aspect of Sushant’s life that includes his interactions with family and friends, behaviourial patterns, mood swings, social media posts, and so on. It will frame a picture of his mental state days before his demise. Now, this investigation method is very complex and given that the report is true, this will be the third time that it will be used.

Earlier, this method was used in Sunanda Pushkar’s case and Delhi’s Burari mass suicide case that happened two years ago. Apart from that, the CBI team has reportedly approached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for assistance with Sushant’s case. A four-member forensic team from the hospital will examine the autopsy report. Meanwhile, the investigating agency has tightened its grip over the investigation and has been able to connect many missing dots in connection with the case.

Credits :India Today

