Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI denies providing info to RTI query; Confirms investigation is on

It has been almost two years since Sushant Singh Rajput had breathed his last. His unfortunate demise on June 14, 2020, had left the nation heartbroken and also led to several speculations about his sudden demise. It was reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken charge and was investigating on every angle in the case. And now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case once again made the headlines after the investigation agency received an RTI query seeking details about the progress in the case.

As per a recent update, CBI has responded to the RTI query and refused to divulge in details about the investigation process stating that it might affect the investigation process. However, the agency has confirmed that the investigation process is still on. As per ANI, CBI, in its reply to the RTI query, stated. “Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided”.

Take a look at ANI’s tweet about CBI’s reply to the query in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s massive fan following continues to miss him and often shares heartfelt tributes for the actor on social media. Amid this it is reported that the Luna Society International has announced that January 21, 2023, will be dedicated to the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor given his love for astronomy. Reportedly, America's Luna Society has dedicated his birth anniversary in 2023 as ‘Sushant Moon’. To note, Sushant Moon will be coinciding with the first New Moon of 2023.

