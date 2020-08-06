  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in late actor’s death probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case was transferred to CBI after the Centre had accepted the Bihar government’s request for the same.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 08:12 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in late actor’s death probeSushant Singh Rajput case: CBI files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in late actor’s death probe
As CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case officially today, they have now filed an FIR against 6 accused and others in the matter.

Credits :ANI

