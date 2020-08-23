Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI grills Siddharth Pithani; Finds inconsistencies in friend & cook's statements
After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the team of investigators is questioning people present at the actor's home on the day on his death. On Saturday, the late actor's cook, Neeraj, was questioned and the scene of the crime was recreated at Sushant's Bandra home. Now, Times Now reports that CBI grilled Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's cook, Neeraj, again this morning. The actor's friend reportedly reached the DRDO guest house, where the CBI team, for another round of questioning.
Pithani reportedly reached the location around 9 am this morning while Sushant's cook followed in an SUV later. The report also states that the late actor's friend and cook have given contradicting statements. The CBI attempts to piece together the events of June 13 and 14, leading up to discovering the actor's body. It is also reported that Sushant's staff member Dipesh Sawant will be questioned about the case. The channel also revealed that a team of investigators was seen leaving the guest house while the two eyewitnesses are still inside. It is to see if the CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty in connection to the case today.
#Breaking | Forensic team of the CFSL is at DRDO guest house. 6 forensic doctors have arrived to meet CBI officials.
TIMES NOW’s Tamal & Waji with a ground report. | #SushantInvestigation pic.twitter.com/MewFOxYeH7
— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 23, 2020
On August 22, Saturday, Pithani and Neeraj accompanied the CBI to Sushant's Bandra apartment to give their statements about the events leading up to discovering the actor's body. The CBI team that spent over five hours at the actor’s residence. Apart from recreating the crime scene, a team of CBI's SIT also met the doctors at the Cooper Hospital who conducted the autopsy.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Pithani had a head injury after Sushant’s death, where did that come from?
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Someone came to Sushant’s house on 13th afternoon or evening. His last call is at 2:30 pm on 13th.
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
Take pithani’s phone!!! Check everything!!
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
Now we hear Showik was in the house too and left on 8th with Rhea. Question him, what were they doing all the time in his house.
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
CBI needs to go through Sushant’s whatsapp and social media DMs even though much has been deleted. There will be a lot of information there.
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
Weren’t Keshav and Samuel Miranda the other servants in the house? Why aren’t they being questioned?
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Rhea’s brother Showik was also in Europe and in Sushant’s house during lockdown, he needs to be interrogated properly. He and Rhea worked together in drugging Sushant. I think the hallucinations he started getting in Europe were because he was given psychedelics by Rhea and her brother and not because he had a mental health problem. Then they Took him home and with their parents made him believe something was wrong with him.