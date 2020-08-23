Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI grills Siddharth Pithani; Finds inconsistencies in friend & cook's statements

The CBI will interrogate Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani in Mumbai. Reports reveal there are Inconsistencies in the late actor's friend and cook's statements about the events unfolded on June 13 and 14

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the team of investigators is questioning people present at the actor's home on the day on his death. On Saturday, the late actor's cook, Neeraj, was questioned and the scene of the crime was recreated at Sushant's Bandra home. Now, Times Now reports that CBI grilled Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's cook, Neeraj, again this morning. The actor's friend reportedly reached the DRDO guest house, where the CBI team, for another round of questioning.

Pithani reportedly reached the location around 9 am this morning while Sushant's cook followed in an SUV later. The report also states that the late actor's friend and cook have given contradicting statements. The CBI attempts to piece together the events of June 13 and 14, leading up to discovering the actor's body. It is also reported that Sushant's staff member Dipesh Sawant will be questioned about the case. The channel also revealed that a team of investigators was seen leaving the guest house while the two eyewitnesses are still inside. It is to see if the CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty in connection to the case today.

#Breaking | Forensic team of the CFSL is at DRDO guest house. 6 forensic doctors have arrived to meet CBI officials. TIMES NOW’s Tamal & Waji with a ground report. | #SushantInvestigation pic.twitter.com/MewFOxYeH7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 23, 2020

On August 22, Saturday, Pithani and Neeraj accompanied the CBI to Sushant's Bandra apartment to give their statements about the events leading up to discovering the actor's body. The CBI team that spent over five hours at the actor’s residence. Apart from recreating the crime scene, a team of CBI's SIT also met the doctors at the Cooper Hospital who conducted the autopsy.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Doctors allege Mumbai Police asked them to conduct late actor’s autopsy in a hurry

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×