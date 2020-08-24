Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty at DRDO guest house

CBI has begun its probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, and is said to be questioning Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty about the same.

Ever since the Supreme Court has transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI, the special investigation team has been leaving no stone unturned to investigate the matter. After visiting Sushant’s Bandra based residence lately along with the forensic team to look out for some evidence. Besides, they have also been grilling the late actor’s friend Sidharth Pithani and cook Neeraj. And now as per a recent update, the special investigating team is now questioning Rhea Chakraborty’s brother.

According to media reports, the questioning is taking place at the DRDO guest house. As per a report in Times Now, the CBI team is also likely to question Rhea in the case. In fact, the special investigation team has reportedly prepared a list of 24 questions which they want the Jalebi actress to answer in order to solve the mystery surrounding the death of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. To note, a lot has been said about Rhea and Showik’s relationship with Sushant, about the brother-sister duo controlling the late actor’s finances and about the three companies which were owned by Rhea, Showik and Sushant. And looks like CBI is set to find an answer to all the queries.

To note, Rhea and Showik have already appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering probe ater Sushant’s father accused the actress of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from his bank accounts as well as abetment of suicide. For the uninitiated, the Kai Po Che star was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances.

