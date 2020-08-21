Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to interrogate Cooper Hospital doctors who carried out late actor’s autopsy

As per the latest update from Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the CBI has begun its investigation in Mumbai today. Now, a report stated that the CBI team is likely to question the 5 Cooper Hospital doctors who had conducted Sushant’s autopsy.

After the CBI handed over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI, the team arrived in Mumbai yesterday and began its investigation. Since morning, several reports have been coming in that the CBI teams have begun probing the key people related to the case. Now, a report of a news channel came in stating that the CBI team is likely to grill the team of 5 doctors from Cooper Hospital who had carried out the late actor’s autopsy. On Friday, photos of the CBI team taking Sushant’s cook, Neeraj for questioning came in.

Now, as per a report in Times Now, Sushant’s case is now being handled by the CBI and it is likely to question the doctors who had done the autopsy of the late actor at the Cooper Hospital. The report further stated that they may be questioned about the procedure as well as various things related to the autopsy that they did. Further, Rhea Chakraborty’s presence at the Cooper Hospital reportedly may also be questioned to the team of doctors as photos of the actress had surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, earlier, reports came in that the CBI team will also question Sandip Ssingh who was a close friend of the late actor. As of now, it is being reported that the Mumbai Police has been apparently asked to hand over all evidence and documents that have been collected by them. After Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others, the case was handed over to the CBI after the Supreme Court hearing. The Enforcement Directorate also has been probing the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case and earlier today, questioned Sushant’s sister Priyanka who reportedly is a nominee in the late actor’s account. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

