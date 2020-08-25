Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty’s close associate Samuel Miranda: Reports

As per the latest updates, after the CBI has quizzed Siddharth Pithani, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook and others, it may now be all set to interrogate Samuel Miranda, who was the house manager of the late actor and a close aid to Rhea Chakraborty.

After the CBI has taken over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, several new developments have come to light. Now, as per the latest update coming in, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda is on CBI’s list next for interrogation at the DRDO guest house. Samuel was reportedly a close associate of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s former house manager. He has previously been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, who was probing the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case that was alleged by Mr KK Singh.

As per Times Now report Samuel, who was a close aid for Rhea, would be taken to the DRDO guest house by the CBI team for questioning. Over the past few days, CBI has been questioning Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj and Deepesh. Now, it was reported by the news channel that the CBI team was gearing up to question Samuel Miranda today at the DRDO guest house. Samuel was also reportedly probed on the first day that CBI investigation began.

The news channel alleged that Samuel was the close associate of Rhea and the entire group that worked for Sushant. Over the past few days, Rajat Mewati, Pithani, Neeraj, Deepesh have been grilled by the CBI and allegedly, CBI have found inconsistencies in Siddharth & cook's statements. Meanwhile, it is also reported that Rhea and her family may also be called in soon for the probe. Over the past few days, the CBI team has also visited Sushant’s house in Mumbai to reconstruct the crime scene. Along with them, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh were also taken to Sushant’s house as they were the ones present on the fateful day of June 14, 2020, when Sushant was found dead.

