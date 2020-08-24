  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to investigate contradictions in Siddharth Pithani’s statements: Reports

As per reports, the CBI will investigate the inconsistencies in Siddharth Pithani’s statements in the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput; Read on!
19696 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to investigate contradictions in Siddharth Pithani’s statements: Reports Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to investigate contradictions in Siddharth Pithani’s statements: Reports

After the Supreme Court ordered CBI to investigate the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI has started interrogating the case. Right from Day 1, the CBI officials were divided in teams of 5 and they took Sushant’s cook - Neeraj Singh, Siddharth Pithani, and house staff -Dipesh Sawant in custody and questioned them for hours over the death case of Sushant. Now reports suggest that these three were called in for another round of interrogation as the team believes they found 'some inconsistencies' in their statements.

And now, given the inconsistencies in their statements, it is being reported that the CBI will interrogate the contradictions in Siddharth Pithani’s statements. That said, it is also being reported that while Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty, is currently being questioned by a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at DRDO guest house, the CBI team is soon expected to summon Rhea. However, Rhea's lawyer has claimed that they have received no such notification from the investigative agency.

Now in another turn of events, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to allege that a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of his untimely demise. Swamy tweeted, “Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant. In Sushant case a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh’s lawyer on Sandeep Ssingh: Nobody in family knows him, saw opportunity & took charge

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Throw these people in jail!! Bloody insects.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement