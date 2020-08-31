Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI isn’t satisfied with 2 answers of Rhea Chakraborty & curious about the breakup

The CBI wants to know more about the final hours leading up to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. They aren’t happy with two answers given by Rhea Chakraborty.

It’s been over a week since the CBI took over the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The team from the CBI summoned the late actors’ girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for an interrogation. On Friday the actress was grilled for around 20 hours, and on Saturday for around 7 hours at the DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. According to Mid-day a source from the CBI shared that the agency isn’t satisfied with the answers Rhea gave to a few of their questions.

The source also shared that the CBI wants to know more about the final hours leading up to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI source told Mid-day that Rhea was asked more than 50 questions. But, they want specific answers to two particular questions. They want to know if she broke up with Sushant on June 8. If yes, then what was the reason for their break-up. The CBI source shared that the officials aren’t happy with the answers the actress gave for both. Apart from that the CBI also wants to know why Rhea didn’t check up on the late actors’ health from June 8 to 14. She shared that Sushant had checked up on her through her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The source added that Rhea was also questioned about the Europe trip she and Sushant took last year and the expenses incurred during that trip. According to Mid-day, a CBI official said, “While interrogating Rhea, her brother Shouwik was also present and the CBI is interrogating both of them. They are also corroborating the claims made by both of them earlier, individually.”

Credits :Mid day

