Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to likely meet Narcotics Control Bureau team, drug nexus probe to get deeper

With new revelations coming to light every single day in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the agencies investigating the case have been probing different angles for the last few weeks. Now, according to reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau which stepped into the case last week will likely be meeting the CBI team. According to a report in Republic TV, the CBI is expected to question Rhea Chakraborty about the drug angle on her third day of interrogation.

On Sunday morning, Rhea was seen arriving, wearing a black hoodie, at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai with her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea, who has been interrogated for almost 17 hours over a span of two days, arrived for her third day of questioning.

Apart from the interrogation, sources revealed to the channel that the CBI is looking at a wider drug nexus connected to Bollywood, same as the NCB. The agencies are probing a nexus between a drug cartel and Bollywood and that Rhea may be indirectly linked to this.

Citing sources, the Republic TV report also stated that Rhea never purchased drugs on her own but there is a possibility of her asking Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda or Keshav to procure the drugs. The agencies probe has brought to the fore the network of drug dealer 'Chinku Pathan' in South Bombay and another individual named “Immaa” operating in Andheri-Juhu. These dealers are reportedly being probed.

"Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources had told Republic TV earlier.

It must be noted that Rhea's recovered WhatsApp chats also hinted at the use of 'MDMA' and 'hard drugs'. A hotelier named Gaurav Arya also is likely to be quizzed. The actress in her interview, however, stated that she has never done drugs and added that Sushant was addicted to marijuana but she tried to wean him off.

