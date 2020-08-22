Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI officers and forensic lab team arrives at the late actor’s house; See Pics

As CBI has taken over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the special investigation team has arrived at the late actor’s house along with a team of forensic experts.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case continue to leave the nation intrigued as each day is coming up with new development in the matter. So far, we have seen that the Supreme Court has transferred the case to CBI and the latter has been putting in all the efforts for a fair and competent investigation in the matter. The team has arrived in Mumbai lately and has begun the probe in the case. And now as per a recent development, the CBI team has arrived at the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s house for further investigation.

According to media reports, CBI’s investigating team was accompanied by a team of forensic experts who seem to be looking for the evidence in the matter. To note, the CBI team had also brought along Sushant’s cook Neeraj and the late actor’s friend Sidharth Pithani as they are set to investigate the Kai Po Che star’s residence. According to media reports, Neeraj was picked up from Pali Hill and is being grilled by the Special Investigation officers as he was present at the apartment on the day Sushant was found dead in his Bandra based residence on June 14 this year.

Take a look at pics of CBI team outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s house:

Meanwhile, it is also reported that CBI has sought assistance from AAIMS to re-examine Sushant’s autopsy report. As a result, AIIMS has formed a five-member medical board of forensic experts to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor.

