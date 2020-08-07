Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI probe likely to start today; Rhea Chakraborty may appear before ED in the day

After Bihar Police’s recommendation of CBI probe was accepted by the Centre, the investigation agency reportedly came into play. As per the latest update, Rhea Chakraborty is likely to appear before the enforcement directorate today and the CBI SIT may take charge during the day.

A day back, massive developments took place in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case as the CBI SIT registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in the late actor’s case. It was last month that Sushant’s father had filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and 5 others, after which, Bihar Police came into action. However, the case was recommended by CM Nitish Kumar for a CBI probe and the Centre accepted their request this week. Now, as per the latest report, the CBI is all set to kick start their probe today. Also, Rhea is reportedly expected to appear before the enforcement directorate today.

As per Times Now, CBI SIT will reportedly kick off their probe today by taking the case files from Bihar Police. On the other hand, the news channel also reported that Rhea is likely to appear before the ED who are investigating the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case. The news channel further reported that the CBI may first go through case files that they are likely to take from Bihar Police. Post this, they may reportedly decide how to proceed and who to summon in the case.

The news channel further reported that the CBI may re-record Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Mr KK Singh’s statement who filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and others. As per the reports, ED had been probing the money laundering angle and on August 4, grilled Rhea’s CA as well. Recently, reports of ED questioning Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda also came in.

Meanwhile, as per ANI’s report, Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was released from quarantine by BMC on August 7 morning. The Patna SP was reportedly released on the condition that he will return to his city by August 8. The other 4 Bihar police officers had already returned to their state yesterday. Mumbai Police, so far, recorded statements of 56 people including big names like Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta and others. Sushant had passed away on June 14, 2020. His death left everyone in Bollywood and beyond shocked.

