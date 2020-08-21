  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to probe SSR's friend Sandip Ssingh; Investigation team picks late actor's cook

CBI is in Mumbai and questioning those close to Sushant Singh Rajput as part of their investigation. It is reported that CBI will question late actor's friend Sandip Ssingh.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: August 21, 2020 11:50 am
A few days after the Supreme Court ordered CBI to probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a team of CBI members arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening. As part of their investigation, Republic TV reported that that the team will be questioning the late actor's friend Sandip Ssingh. Sandip was spotted at Sushant's apartment with Sushant's sister on June 14, the day Sushant passed away. Apart from his friend, it is also reported that the team has picked up the actor's cook, Neeraj, for questioning. 

Neeraj was picked up from Pali Hill and is being grilled by the Special Investigation officers. The cook was present at the apartment on the day Sushant died. The cook's statement will be crucial for he will CBI paint a picture of all the events that unfolded leading up to the actor's death. Neeraj will be interrogated by the CBI SIT team, led by SP Nupur Prasad. It is also reported that the Mumbai Police has handed over Sushant's case diary, the late actor's phone and laptop. 

The CBI team constitutes 15 members featuring senior supervisory officers, field investigators and forensic experts. Times Now previously reported that CBI will examine the homicide angle, recreating the scene of the crime and question the team of doctors who conducted post mortem apart from questioning Rhea Chakraborty, as per a Times Now report. 

The news outlet also revealed that the team has been divided into two. The team under SP Anil Yadav will examine the police case files whereas the team under SP Nupur Yadav will conduct forensic analysis. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

