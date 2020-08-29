Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to question Rhea Chakraborty about late actor’s mental health, finances & more

As Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrive at DRDO guest house for another round of questioning, the actress is expected to answer questions regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s finances, his mental health etc today.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been coming up with new twists and turns with every passing day. So far, we know that CBI has taken over the late actor’s death case and they are grilling Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who is touted to be the main accused in the case. As pe a recent update, the Jalebi actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been arrived at the DRDO guest house for another round of questioning. According to media reports, CBI’s special investigating team has prepared a list of questions which Rhea will expected to answer today.

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×