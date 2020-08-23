Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions late actor's flat owner and psychiatrist

After grilling Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh, the CBI team has now reached out to Sushant Singh Rajput's flat owner and psychiatrist. Reports suggest that they will be questioning Rhea Chakraborty too.

The CBI has intensified its probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Moreover, the latest developments in the case are no less shocking. A day back, the investigating agency grilled the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh. Their questioning was done a day after the CBI team along with forensic experts visited Sushant’s place and recreated the crime scene. Reports also claim that inconsistencies have been found in Pithani and Neeraj’s statements about the events.

Now, the investigating agency is questioning the late actor’s flat owner and psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda who he reportedly consulted earlier. The CBI team has called the owner of Sushant’s flat to their headquarters at BKC. Meanwhile, another team reached the Hinduja Hospital to question the psychiatrist. Apart from that, yet another team is reportedly present at the late actor’s flat in Bandra. Certain sources also suggest that CBI is all set to question the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. While the Mumbai Police and Bihar police were earlier investigating the case, it has now been transferred to the CBI. The Supreme Court gave its verdict regarding the same on August 19, 2020, post which a team of the investigating agency reached Mumbai sometime back to begin with the probe. The BMC has also exempted them from quarantine upon request. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has looked into the money laundering angle in connection with the late actor’s case.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI grills Siddharth Pithani; Finds inconsistencies in friend & cook's statements

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×