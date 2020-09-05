Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI reaches late actor’s residence in Mumbai to recreate the crime scene: Reports

As per reports, CBI team has reached late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence to recreate the crime scene yet again. Read on!

A day after the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager, Samuel Miranda, the CBI has reached the house of the late actor to recreate the crime scene yet again. That’s right! As per a report in Times Now, the CBI team has reached the late actor’s residence in Mumbai to recreate the crime scene when he allegedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Also, besides the CBI team, AIIMS doctors, SSR’s sister, Neeraj, Keshav & Siddharth Pithani have also reached Sushant’s residence in Mumbai to recreate the crime scene. Well, this is perhaps the second time that the CBI is recreating the scene at SSR’s house.

On Friday morning, the NCB carried out a raid at Rhea Chakraborty’s residence and Samuel Miranda’s residence, and later, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel were arrested by the NCB. As per reports, Showik and Samuel have been arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and both Showik and Miranda have been named as accused by the ED and the CBI in the FIRs registered by them in Sushant ’s death case. As we speak, Showik and Miranda have been taken to a civic hospital for medical tests and post which, they will be produced before the court. After the arrest, Deputy director KPS Malhotra of the NCB said, “We have informed Showik and Samuel Miranda’s family and both have been arrested under several sections of NDPS act.”

Later, after the NCB arrested the two, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to write, “Good going NCB... Thank You God. #GreatStartNCB.”

#RheaEndgame | CBI team reaches Sushant Singh’s residence in Mumbai to recreate the crime scene. Aruneel with the ground details. pic.twitter.com/yTspuK5KwF — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 5, 2020

#RheaEndgame | Watch #Live visuals: CBI team along with AIIMS doctors, SSR’s sister, Neeraj, Keshav & Siddharth Pithani have reached Sushant’s residence in Mumbai to recreate the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/qEAzIWIX3Z — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 5, 2020

