Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI reaffirms jurisdiction for investigation; Seeks cooperation from Mumbai Police

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been transferred to CBI, the agency has sought for a directive from SC asking the Mumbai Police to cooperate in the investigation.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has witnessed a massive development after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s request to transfer the probe to CBI. Everyone has hailed the decision and all eyes have been on the CBI’s special investigating team who will be probing Sushant’s case now. While the CBI has officially taken over the case, as per a new update, it has confirmed the same to the Supreme Court and stated that they have correctly taken over the probe in the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise and have become a party in the case.

The CBI officials have reaffirmed the jurisdiction to investigate the case. Furthermore, they will also be defending the Bihar Government over Sushant’s father’s FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The CBI officials have also sought a direction from the apex court asking the Mumbai Police for their cooperation in the case. Meanwhile, the union government has gone to the Supreme Court with an impleadment application asking to be made a party in the ongoing case filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the probe from Bihar to Mumbai.

On the other hand, CBI has also filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. Meanwhile, Rhea and her brother has also been summoned by the enforcement directorate and is being questioned in the money laundering case filed by Sushant’s father wherein he had also accused the actress of abetment to suicide.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in her Mumbai residence on June 14. While Mumbai Police didn’t recover any note from the residence, they had interrogated over 50 people in the case.

