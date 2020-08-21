Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to record former DCP Paramjit Dahiya's statement, will probe 'CCTV tampering'

Apart from former Zone 9 DCP Paramjit Dahiya, the CBI is also questioning Samuel Miranda who was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate earlier.

With CBI swinging into action in Sushant Singh Rajput, five different teams are investigating different aspects of the case. As per latest reports, the investigating agency will be recording the statement of former Zone 9 DCP Paramjit Dahiya, Times Now reported. For the unversed, Dahiya was the incharge at Bandra Police station back in February when Sushant's family had alerted the Bandra police about potential threat to the late actor's life. However, Dahiya, following protocol, did not file a complaint since Sushant's brother in law OP Singh did not want to file a written complaint.

Apart from Dahiya, the CBI is also questioning Samuel Miranda who was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate earlier. Sources informed Times Now that the CBI team has also got the digital video recording of Sushant's apartment to investigate the 'CCTV tampering' angle.

On Friday, the team picked up the actor's cook, Neeraj, for questioning. Neeraj was picked up from Bandra's Pali Hill and is being grilled by the Special Investigation officers. The cook was present at the apartment on the day Sushant died. The cook's statement will be crucial for he will paint a picture of all the events that unfolded leading up to the actor's tragic demise.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to probe SSR's friend Sandip Ssingh; Investigation team picks late actor's cook

Meanwhile, the ED is recording Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh's statement today as she was one of the nominees of the bank accounts from which the family alleges that close to Rs 15 crore was siphoned off.

The Special Investigation team is being led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad and comprises of three officers. Twelve experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi, are accompanying the team.

ALSO READ: After Meetu Singh, ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh

Share your comment ×