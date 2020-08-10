Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to record statement of late actor's father KK Singh today, says report

According to a latest report by Times Now, the CBI is soon set to begin probe and will be recording statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sisters.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Patna Police and seems to have now begun its probe. According to a latest report by Times Now, the CBI is soon set to begin probe and will be recording statements of the late actor's family. The report added that Sushant's father KK Singh's statement is likely to be recorded today. Last week, during the Supreme Court hearing, it was announced that CBI will be taking over the probe.

KK Singh's questioning is set to take place at the residence of Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh, Commissioner of Faridabad. The CBI will be re-recording KK Singh's complaint because he is the main complainant. The sisters will also be interrogated as well as the four-member Patna Police team who had come to Mumbai to probe the case.

The CBI will also be sending Sushant's autopsy report to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and AIIMS for a second opinion.

On the other hand, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office on Monday yet again. This is the second time that Rhea has arrived for interrogation by the ED. Her brother Showik was grilled for at least 18 hours by the ED over the weekend. They arrived on Monday morning and were snapped by the media who had gathered outside under heavy police protection. Apart from Rhea and Showik, Shruti Modi was also spotted entering the ED office.

