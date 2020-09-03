Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI records statement of key maker who was called by Siddharth Pithani to open door

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. A key-maker was called in to open the door of Sushant’s room by his friend Siddharth Pithani. Reportedly, he has also been grilled by the CBI in the case.

It has been over 2 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and already several people have been quizzed by the CBI in connection to KK Singh’s FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others. Now, as per a recent report, the key maker who was called to break open Sushant’s bedroom door by Siddharth Pithani on the fateful day of June 14, 2020, also has been quizzed by the CBI and his statement has been recorded by the agency for future.

As per Times Now, the key maker was called on June 14 to Sushant’s house to open the lock of the door of Sushant’s room by Siddharth Pithani. Apparently, in an interview with the news channel, the key maker had claimed that he was sent the wrong lock image by Pithani before calling him in and that he asked for the right door lock image so that he could go to open it. Further, he had alleged that after he broke open the door, he was not allowed to look in and was asked to leave after his payment. He had claimed that it made him feel suspicious.

Now, as per the Times Now report, the CBI recorded the key maker’s statement yesterday and they may have quizzed him about the details of that day on which Sushant was found dead. He was apparently questioned about why he was not allowed to see inside the door when he opened Sushant's room's door. Meanwhile, Siddharth Pithani too has been grilled by the CBI over the past few weeks since they overtook the case. Pithani along with Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Neeraj, Keshav and others have been quizzed by CBI several times. Now, Rhea’s father was called in for a third time on Thursday for questioning. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, and on that day, his flatmate Pithani, and house helps and cook were present at his house.

