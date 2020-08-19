  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI reveals it will visit Mumbai in 'due course' after Supreme Court verdict

CBI reacts post the Supreme Court verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and revealed they will be visiting Mumbai soon for further investigation.
37915 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 08:47 pm
News,Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI reveals it will visit Mumbai in 'due course' after Supreme Court verdict

In a massive win for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, friends, fans and followers, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court announced their verdict ordering CBI to take over the death case. They also stated that the FIR filed in Patna by the actor’s father KK Singh was correct. Furthermore, the apex court further asked the Mumbai Police to hand over every evidence they gathered over time in connection to the case to the CBI. After the verdict, the CBI recently released their first statement. 

The statement revealed that the CBI will be heading over to Mumbai for further investigation. In a statement, the CBI said, “The investigation related to #SushantSinghRajput's death is continuing. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details can not be shared at this stage: CBI,” ANI wrote. This is their first statement post the verdict. After the verdict was announced by the SC, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family also issues a statement thanking the late actor’s million fans worldwide. Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar also hailed the SC’s decision. 

Here is the tweet by ANI: 

The special investigation team is already formed by the CBI. The team will comprise of two SPs and one investigating officer. They will reportedly reach Mumbai tomorrow. Meanwhile, the bench of Justice made it clear that the Maharastra Government cannot challenge this. Soon after the verdict was announced Bollywood celebs who were vocal about the need for a CBI probe took to their social media accounts and expressed their elation over the SC’s verdict.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar celebrates SC ordering CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput: May the truth always prevail

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Y We support Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement