Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI reveals it will visit Mumbai in 'due course' after Supreme Court verdict

CBI reacts post the Supreme Court verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and revealed they will be visiting Mumbai soon for further investigation.

In a massive win for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, friends, fans and followers, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court announced their verdict ordering CBI to take over the death case. They also stated that the FIR filed in Patna by the actor’s father KK Singh was correct. Furthermore, the apex court further asked the Mumbai Police to hand over every evidence they gathered over time in connection to the case to the CBI. After the verdict, the CBI recently released their first statement.

The statement revealed that the CBI will be heading over to Mumbai for further investigation. In a statement, the CBI said, “The investigation related to #SushantSinghRajput's death is continuing. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details can not be shared at this stage: CBI,” ANI wrote. This is their first statement post the verdict. After the verdict was announced by the SC, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family also issues a statement thanking the late actor’s million fans worldwide. Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar also hailed the SC’s decision.

Here is the tweet by ANI:

The investigation related to #SushantSinghRajput's death is continuing. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details can not be shared at this stage: CBI pic.twitter.com/kCYguHURpl — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

The special investigation team is already formed by the CBI. The team will comprise of two SPs and one investigating officer. They will reportedly reach Mumbai tomorrow. Meanwhile, the bench of Justice made it clear that the Maharastra Government cannot challenge this. Soon after the verdict was announced Bollywood celebs who were vocal about the need for a CBI probe took to their social media accounts and expressed their elation over the SC’s verdict.

Credits :ANI

