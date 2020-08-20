Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s plan of action includes questioning Rhea Chakraborty: Report

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was transferred to CBI by the Supreme Court, the team of 15 members arrived in Mumbai to kick start their investigation. As per a news channel, questioning Rhea Chakraborty is one of the agendas in their plan.

On Thursday, the CBI team that has been tasked by the Supreme Court to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case arrived in Mumbai. A 15-member team was snapped at the airport as they arrived in Mumbai to begin a probe. A news channel further reported that they have accessed the plan of action of the CBI and that it includes probing Rhea Chakraborty depending on the level of cooperation she shows towards the CBI team. A day back, the Supreme Court announced the verdict in Rhea’s transfer plea and gave the case to CBI.

Now, as per Times Now, the CBI team is all set to begin probing the case as they land in Mumbai. As per the news channel, Rhea was under the radar of CBI for questioning after they landed in Mumbai. To note, Rhea has already been questioned by the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate as well. Her brother Showik Chakraborty and father also have been questioned by the ED officials in connection with the money laundering allegations levelled by Sushant's father, KK Singh. Not just this, the news channel also reported that the CBI team will apparently visit Sushant’s house in Mumbai to recreate the crime scene. They will reportedly do so with the forensic team. Further, it was reported that based on how much Rhea cooperates with the CBI’s Special Investigation Team, they will determine the future course of action.

Further, it was reported by the news channel that CBI’s SIT will also reportedly re-examine the 56 witnesses who recorded statements with the Mumbai Police as well. Not just this, the CBI will be summoning the key witnesses related to Sushant’s case. It was also informed by the news channel that they will be going through all the evidence as well with the help of forensics. To note, the Supreme Court had asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence collected in Sushant’s case to the CBI team that had been tasked by them to investigate the late actor’s sudden death.

Post Sushant’s demise, the Mumbai Police had recorded statements of several high profile people including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Sanjana Sanghi, Rumi Jaffery, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Apoorva Mehta and others. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai.

