Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI summons 2 Mumbai Police officers including main investigating officer

The Mumbai Police officers, who had questioned over 50 people in Sushant Singh Rajput's case initially, have now been summoned by the CBI.
The CBI continues to intensify its investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and has now summoned two Mumbai Police officers. As per reports, the main investigating officer of Sushant's case from the Mumbai Police, Bhushan Belnekar, has been summoned. The other officer is Police Sub-Inspector Jagtap, reported Times Now. The cops have been asked to appear at the DRDO guest house in Kalina where the interrogation has been taking place over the past few days. 

Apart from these two cops, a third cop was also summoned, However, he has tested positive for corovirus and is currently in the hospital. The CBI has asked the two officers to bring documents linked to the case, reported NDTV. 

This is a developing story. 

Credits :Times Now/NDTV

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Cbi should get their own set of Dr's to test the cop for covid19... That could also be a scam to delay the investigation . A Dr can say anything you want him to say and do for a few extra bucks

