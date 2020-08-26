  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI team finds procedural lapses in Mumbai police’s probe

As CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they have found procedural lapses in the investigation which was conducted by Mumbai police.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has got the nation intrigued for over two months now, is getting murkier with every passing day. We all know that CBI has taken over Sushant’s death case and has been investigating the case from different angles along with interrogating the late actor’s friends, house staff and accountants. And now as per the recent development in the case, CBI team has found procedural lapses in the probe which has been conducted by the Mumbai Police so far.

According to a report on Times Now, the Mumbai police has botched up the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Reportedly, the late actor’s body wasn’t handled properly by the investigating team and the crime scene sanctity was also compromised which have been termed as the procedural lapses. While the revelation has raised a lot of eyebrows, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been dodging the question about the same. To note, the Mumbai police comes under the supervision of the Maharasthra HM. And while he has now been quizzed about these procedural lapses, he replied saying, “no comments.”

Meanwhile, CBI had also griller Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty in the case and is also likely to summon Sandip Ssingh in connection with Sushant’s death. According to media reports, the dates are not fixed for Sandip’s interrogation. To note, the late actor’s family friend has stated earlier that his family does not know Sandip. Meanwhile, Sandip’s call records have been recovered that revealed that he contacted the ambulance driver two days after Sushant’s demise, i.e., on 16th June.

