Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team investigating Vijay Mallya’s case to probe late actor’s demise

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been transferred CBI, it is reported that it will be investigated by the same team which is probing Vijay Mallya’s fraud case.
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team investigating Vijay Mallya's case to probe late actor's demise
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has left the entire nation in a state of shock, has taken a new turn after the investigation in the matter was transferred to CBI lately. The decision was announced by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta on Wednesday, who told the Supreme Court that Centre has accepted the Bihar government’s request to transfer Sushant’s case to CBI. And while the Central Bureau of Investigation has received a Central notification on Wednesday, they have officially taken over the case.

And now per the recent report published in Hindustan Times, CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been investing Vijay Mallya’s bank fraud case and the AgustaWestland scam, will be investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In fact, the agency has also got in touch with Bihar Police who were investigating the case after the late actor’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and accused her of abetment to suicide and financial exploitation. The CBI officials have, reportedly, stated that they will soon upload the FIR on their official website.

Meanwhile, Bihar police’s team, which had gone to Mumbai to investigate the matter, had returned to the state. 

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the Mumbai police didn’t recover any suicide letter from the residence, they have been investigating the matter and have also interrogated over 50 people in the case including Rhea, Sushant’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra etc.

Also Read: CBI officially takes over Sushant Singh Rajput case, agency says they are in touch with Bihar Police

Credits :Hindustan Times

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Love it! Rhea's lawyer has a match now.

