Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI team for investigation exempted from mandatory quarantine in Mumbai: Reports

As per reports, the CBI team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have been exempted from quarantine in Mumbai.

After a global movement started by fans across the world to demand #CBIForSSR, the Supreme Court ordered CBI to investigate the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput, and yesterday, the CBI team arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case. Soon after the Special Investigation Team landed in Mumbai, the CBI team was papped at the Mumbai airport, and reports suggest that the team will start the investigation today, and for the same, they might recreate the crime scene at Sushant’s apartment. Now as soon as the SC ordered CBI probe in the death case of the late actor, the BMC commissioner stated that the CBI team will have to apply for exemption from quarantine if they are coming for more than seven days for the investigation.

And as per latest round of reports, it is being said that the CBI team has been exempted from quarantine as they had applied for an exemption from quarantine rules, and the BMC, on Thursday (August 20) has accepted their application and granted exemption to the entire 16-member team. Earlier, when Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari had arrived in Mumbai to investigate the team, the BMC had asked him to quarantine and so, he couldn’t be part of the investigation.

Now as per reports, the CBI team will reportedly record statements of all those present on the day the actor died, and Rhea Chakraborty and her family will also be questioned. Also, formal summons will be sent to all important people related to the case and they will be questioned. According to CBI sources, the investigation in Mumbai will begin with Sushant's staff, Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani and Rhea Chakraborty. Sources, however, say that the CBI will not arrest Rhea until any firm and concrete evidence is found against her.

ALSO READ: Do you think Bollywood stars should have spoken up on Sushant Singh Rajput's case earlier? COMMENT

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×