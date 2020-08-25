Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI team meets ED officials probing financial angle; Phone data analysis to be done

As per the latest update, the CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has apparently met up with the Enforcement Directorate officials. The ED officials are probing the money laundering angle alleged against Rhea Chakraborty.

It has been over 2 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the CBI has begun its investigation in full swing. As per the latest update, the CBI team has apparently met up with the Enforcement Directorate officials who are probing the money laundering angle alleged against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Further, a news channel report also claimed that the Phone Data analysis is reportedly going to be done by the CBI team. Earlier, the ED has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others with regards to financial allegations in Sushant’s case.

As per Times Now, the CBI team met up with the ED officials who have been investigating the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case. Further, it was reported that the phone data analysis may be apparently done by the investigating agency following the meeting with the ED officials. The CBI team reportedly got the electronic and phone data from the ED officials. It was also reported that the CBI may get Rhea’s statement from the ED officials and apparently compare it with her statement to the Mumbai Police. It was reported by the news channel reporter that based on it, the CBI may undertake their own investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Sushant’s CA Sandeep Shridhar also was called by the CBI to probe them in connection with Sushant’s case. Meanwhile, the news channel also reported earlier that the AIIMS forensic team has been asked by the CBI officials to submit their findings from Sushant’s post mortem report and viscera report latest by Friday. The AIIMS team, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta had to apparently examine whether the post mortem was done professionally or not.

After the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI, the team of officials arrived in Mumbai and began their investigation in full swing. They have even reportedly recreated the crime scene in the presence of Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and others at Sushant’s apartment in Mumbai. Sushant was found dead at his house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. It left everyone in a state of shock and grief.

