Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to visit the late actor’s Mumbai apartment today: Reports

After the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI team is likely visit the actor’s Bandra apartment today.
After almost two months of fans and family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput demanding a CBI probe in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, finally, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in the death of the Kedarnath actor. While the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) is likely to arrive in Mumbai today and take over the investigation. Soon after SC passed the judgement, it is being reported that the CBI's Special Investigation Team (S.I.T) is likely to arrive in Mumbai today and soon after, they will visit Sushant's residence in Bandra where the 34-year-old actor was found dead.

Also, reports suggest that the CBI team will recreate the whole scene on the day Sushant passed away. As per a report in Times Now, soon after SC ordered CBI to investigate Sushant’s case, CBI recorded statements of Sushant's family and a few witnesses. Post the SC verdict, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer issued a statement stating that Rhea has always been in favour of a CBI inquiry in the case and that she will cooperate with the team for further interrogation just like how she recorded her statements before the Mumbai Police and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, a few days back, the ED also recorded Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh’s statement in New Delhi, and yesterday, Sushant’s family issued a formal note of thanks to all his fans, friends and well-wishers who stood by them in this demand for a CBI enquiry in the case.

